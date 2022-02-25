Ludhiana | Farmer First Project: Team members from Vet Varsity visit operational site

Team members of “Farmer First” Project from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) visited the Channanwal village of Mehal Kalan Block,Barnala, on Friday, under the guidance of director of extension education and nodal officer of the project, Dr Parkash Singh Brar.

The team members Dr YS Jadoun, Dr Amandeep Singh, Dr Navkiran along with PG scholars of the department of veterinary and animal husbandry extension education visited the operational area of the project.

Discussions were made where farmers were asked about other interventions they require in the operational area such as good quality maize seed for silage making, animal welfare camps, exposure visits, training programs etc.

Farmers were provided insight on technological interventions that can be implemented in up-coming days, such as value addition of milk and by-products, ornamental fish farming, integrated livestock-cum-fish farming, calf rearing, backyard poultry farming, mushroom cultivation etc.

Dr Amandeep Singh, CoPI also interacted with the farmers and discussed the up-coming events in the operational area such as exposure visits of beneficiary farmers, training on backyard poultry farming, goat farming, pig farming and vermi-compost units.

During the visit, pre-survey data regarding backyard poultry farming interventions was also conducted, in which socio-economic profile of the beneficiary farmers as well as data related to knowledge about different backyard poultry management practices also recorded.