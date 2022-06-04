Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Farmers of Gorsia Kadar Baksh encouraged to opt for DSR

The farmers were told that direct seeding is a cost effective and environment friendly method of growing rice. (Representative image)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 10:30 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As part of the campaign to encourage direct seeding of rice, Gurwinder Singh, director of the department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare along with deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali interacted with farmers at Gorsia Kadar Baksh village in Block Sidhwan Bet on Saturday.

Chief agriculture officer Narendra Singh Benipal said that direct seeding is a cost effective and environment friendly method of growing rice.

Manpreet Singh Ayali said that he and his brothers have been using DSR technology for the last three years and are planning to sow paddy using this technique this year on about 40 acres of land.

Ayali said that yield from directly sown paddy is more than that of paddy sown through conventional puddling method. He urged the farmers to bring maximum area under direct sowing of paddy so that groundwater level can be replenished. On the occasion, agronomist Jagdev Singh spoke on weed control and other aspects in direct sowing.

