Ludhiana | Farmers extend protest till December 30

Despite tight security outside the mini secretariat, a day after the court complex blast, farmers continued to protest outside the establishment on Friday, and also extended their protest by five days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farmers protesting under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan), have extended their protest till December 30, despite the imposition of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). In the wake of the blasts, the protesters have moved out of the mini secretariat.

The farmers said that chief minister Charanjit Channi, who had met their representatives in Chandigarh on Thursday had agreed to most of their demands. However, another meeting had been called on December 30 to discuss their key demand for debt waiver. The farmers said the protest will not be lifted until all their demands were actually fulfilled.

The farmers had commenced a five-day, 24-hour protest outside the secretariat on December 20, seeking fulfilment of the promises made by the Congress government ahead of the state polls. The demands include debt waiver, compensation for damaged cotton crop, and payment of increased state advisory price (SAP). The farmers are carrying gas cylinders, wheat, vegetables, mattresses and other necessities in their tractors so as to be able to carry on with the siege.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The union’s Raikot in-charge Gurpreet Singh said, “The CM has assured us that all our demands, including payment of increased SAP for sugarcane, and compensation for damaged cotton crop, will be fulfilled. However, nothing has been done at ground level yet. The protest will continue day and night till December 30 and further action will be taken on the directions of the state body.”

Farmers protest outside bank

Accusing the bank authorities of committing a fraud in the name of providing subsidies on farming, farmers also staged a protest outside a bank in Feroz Gandhi Market on Friday. Farmers said they will be forced to start a 24-hour protest outside the bank too, if the authorities failed to resolve the issue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}