Ludhiana: Farmers seek compensation for crops damaged due to heavy rains

Farmers affiliated to Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU, Dakonda) submitted a memorandum with Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Friday seeking compensation for the losses suffered due to excess rain in January and February which have destroyed potato crops completely
Farmers said their crops were destroyed due to excess rainfall. (AP)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 01:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU, Dakonda) submitted a memorandum with deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Friday seeking compensation for the losses suffered due to excess rain in January and February which have destroyed potato crops completely.

Gurpreet Singh, press secretary of the union, said, “We have been submitting memorandums with SDMs of the district, but no action to compensate the farmers has been taken so far. So, we have submitted a memorandum with the DC and asked him to release the compensation for affected farmers at the earliest.” Mahinder Singh Kamalpura said that Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is holding a symbolic Bharat Bandh on February 7 from 12pm to 2pm to protest against the government for failing to pay the relief.

Saturday, February 05, 2022
