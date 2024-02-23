 Ludhiana: Farmers, trade unions observe black day - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Farmers, trade unions observe black day

Ludhiana: Farmers, trade unions observe black day

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 23, 2024 10:47 PM IST

Trade unions, including All India Trade Union Congress, Central Trade Union Punjab, Centre of Indian Trade Union and Samyukta Kisan Morcha jointly demonstrated outside the mini secretariat in Ludhiana

Farmers and various trade unions in the city on Friday observed Black Day against the death of a young farmer Shubh Karan Singh in clashes between security personnel and protesting farmers at Khanauri.

The protesters burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana home minister Anil Vij. (HT Photo)
The protesters burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana home minister Anil Vij.

Trade unions, including All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Central Trade Union (CTU) Punjab, Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) jointly demonstrated outside the mini secretariat in Ludhiana and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana home minister Anil Vij.

The speakers demanded the resignation of the Central and Haryana governments, registration of a murder case against them, appropriate punishment, and compensation of 1 crore to the family of the deceased and an investigation by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court. The protesters also demanded to lodge an FIR against Haryana police officials who had opened fire on farmers.

Those who spoke on the occasion included DP Maur, MS Bhatia, Vijay Kumar AITUC, Jagdish Chand, Paramjit Singh and Balram Singh CTU Punjab, farmer leader Chamkaur Singh, Charan Sarabha.

Apart from this, Keval Singh Banwait from AITUC and Tehsildar Singh from CTU also addressed the gathering. The speakers further said that the way barriers have been installed on the GT Road is disappointing.

