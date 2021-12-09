Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Ferozepur resident held for drug peddling, 110 gm heroin recovered

The anti-narcotics wing of Ludhiana arrested a drug peddler, Satnam Singh of village Malluvaliye, Ferozepur and recovered 110 gm heroin from his possession on December 7.
A case under sections of NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Division Number 2 Police Station. (HT File)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 02:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The anti-narcotics wing of city police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 110 gm heroin from his possession on December 7.

The accused was identified as Satnam Singh alias Baba of village Malluvaliye, Ferozepur. During questioning, the accused told police that he had bought the contraband from Manjit Singh of village Keemewala, Ferozepur and came Ludhiana to deliver the consignment to a man, who was supposed to meet him near Suffian Chowk.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge of anti-narcotics wing said that the accused was arrested during special checking near Old Jail Road behind civil hospital. A case under sections of NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Division Number 2 Police Station.

