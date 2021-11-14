Ludhiana: Ferozpur girls win gold in state softball championship

Ferozepur girls’ team on Saturday won the gold medal in the 26th junior state softball championship held at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.

The tournament was organised by the Punjab Softball Association along with Ludhiana Softball Association.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ludhiana got the second position in this championship as it lost to Ferozpur by 3-0. Fazilka bagged the third spot by defeating Amritsar by 10-0.

PN Passi, secretary, Punjab softball Association, along with coaches Jaspreet, Nirmaljit Kaur, Ranjit Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Jaspreet Singh, Rakesh Kumar and Tejinder gave the medals to the winners.