Ludhiana: Final exams of Class 5, 8 PSEB students commence

Final exams under the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) for Class 8 and Class 5 commenced on Saturday. As many as 44,699 students of Class 8 appeared at 289 centres across the district, while over 51,000 students appeared in the Class 5 exams at 1,900 schools.

Class 8 students discussing social science paper after PSEB board exam in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The Class 8 students appeared at the different exams centres allotted by the PSEB, while the centres for Class 5 students were made at their home schools. The first exam for Class 8 was social studies and secondary language(Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu) was for Class 5.

Balpreet Singh, a student of GMSSS PAU said he was a bit nervous before the exam as it is the first time he is sitting for boards but the exam went better than his expectations. He said that he had started dedicated preparation from December onwards and took regular tests which have proven to be helpful.

Harsimran Kaur, a Class 5 student at a government primary school near college road, said she found the exam to be moderate and is satisfied with her performance.

The exam for both classes was scheduled to be held between 10 am to 1.15 pm. The Class 8 exams are schedule to held between February 25 to March 22 and Class 5 exams are being held between February 25 to March 4.

On Friday, the English exam of Class 12 was cancelled minutes before the time after the question paper was leaked. Deputy district education officer (elementary) Jasvinder Singh said invigilators were deployed as per the requirements at private and government schools.