Ludhiana: Finance firm staffer, wife booked for duping man of 23.3 lakh

The Division number 4 police booked the employee of a finance company and his wife for duping a Chhawani Mohalla resident of ₹23.34 lakh in cash on the pretext of collecting loan instalment. Instead of depositing the instalments in the finance company, the accused kept it with themselves. Finance firm staffer, wife booked for duping man of ₹ 23.3 lakh in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

The FIR has been lodged against Raminderpal Singh of Kartar Nagar and his wife Amandeep Kaur of Kartar Nagar. The case was registered following the complaint of Gurinderpal Singh of Chhawani Mohalla.

The complainant stated that he had availed a house loan of ₹25 lakh in May 2017 from a finance company. The accused, who were known to him, visited his house and said that as Raminderpal works for the same finance company, he would collect loan installment from him and would deposit the same in the company’s account.

The victim added that the accused kept on visiting his house and collected the money. Till now the accused has collected ₹23.34 lakh in cash from him. Meanwhile, he found that the accused did not deposit his instalments in the company. The accused Raminderpal opened a new bank account and started depositing cash collected from him in that account.

ASI Sukhdev Raj, who is investigating the case, said that the victim had filed a complaint with the police on April 12, 2023, after which an enquiry was marked. The police registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

