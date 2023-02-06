Ludhiana financier, 3 aides thrash employee to death in Doraha

A Ludhiana-based financier and his three aides have been booked for allegedly kidnapping a 48-year-old employee and thrashing him to death over a monetary dispute.

Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the Doraha police have lodged a murder case against financier Jagjit Singh alias Tony of Model Town, Rahul Kapoor, Suresh and Hari Om.

The victim has been identified as Rajan Saluja of Shivaji Nagar at Shingar Cinema road, Ludhiana.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Yogesh Singla, son of the victim. Yogesh stated that his father worked with Jagjit. On Sunday evening, Jagjit, along with his aide Rahul Kapoor, Suresh and Hari Om, came to their house and took his father along with them stating that they will come back in a few minutes.

Yogesh said that when they did not return till late at night, he made a call to his father, but his mobile phone was switched off. When he made a call to Jagjit, he stated that they had dropped his father near Samrala Chowk.

“At night, my brother Ishant Singla received a call from a police personnel from Doraha, who informed that a group of people dropped their father in Rajwant Hospital in Doraha and he is critical. The police also said that they are shifting their father to a private hospital in Ludhiana,” said Yogesh.

“When we reached the hospital, my father had already died. Later, we lodged a murder case against the accused,” he added.

Yogesh alleged that Jagjit was pressurising his father over some monetary issue and he had murdered his father over it.