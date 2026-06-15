Ludhiana: FIR registered against Akali councillor for ‘slapping’ MC official

The police on Friday registered an FIR against Akali council Kamal Arora for allegedly slapping a superintendent engineer (SE) of the municipal corporation (MC) earlier in the week.

The FIR was registered at Division No. 3 police station under sections 221, 132, 324(4), 352, 351(2), and 61(2) of the BNS. (HT File)

The officer was assaulted on Wednesday after the councillor allegedly barged into the office of the SE, Zone B. “I was sitting in my office when he just barged in and attacked me. I have filed a complaint against the councillor. What he did was criminal, and he must be punished,” said SE Praveen Singla.

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Arora, when approached for a comment, denied any assault. He said that only a verbal altercation took place between him and the official. The FIR was filed on Friday, but he was informed on Sunday, he added.

Earlier, mayor Indejit Kaur had said that she was aware of the incident and said that the corporation would take legal course of action in the matter. However, she didn’t clarify if the corporation had taken any disciplinary action against the councillor so far.Arora, in a video released on Thursday, alleged that SE was not doing any work on the pending files from this constituency.

The councillor alleged that he had come to MC Zone B office with development work related to his ward and asked the SE to approve the file, but he refused to listen. He claimed the officer had been consistently delaying work related to his ward. An argument over this issue led to a scuffle in the office.“If we don’t report the work in our ward to the officers, to whom will we report it? The officers are siding with the current government and denying the work of the opposition councillors. They’re not being heard,” he alleged. The FIR was registered at Division No. 3 police station under sections 221, 132, 324(4), 352, 351(2), and 61(2) (obstructing public servants, property damage, criminal intimidation, and criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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