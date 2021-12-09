Ludhiana: FIR registered month after GPS trackers found in tax wing vehicles

A month-and-a half after GPS trackers were found hidden in five vehicles of the mobile wing of the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) department, Dugri police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against unidentified persons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of excise and taxation officer (ETO) Randhir Singh. He stated that the department has set aside five vehicles for raids on tax evaders. A few days ago, they found nine GPS trackers installed in the vehicles. Singh said he suspects that some unscrupulous elements may have installed the trackers to keep tabs on the movement of officials.

The tax department lodged an official complaint on September 24.

According to sources, SIM cards found in GPS trackers were bought using fake identification proofs.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Manjit Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}