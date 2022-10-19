Ludhiana | Fire breaks out at a yarn manufacturing unit, no casualty

A minor fire broke out at a yarn manufacturing unit near Bhattian in Machhiwara area on Wednesday morning, caused by a suspected short circuit.

The fire broke out around 11 am when labour was working inside the unit; no injury or casualty was reported from the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fire tender from Samarala fire station was rushed to the spot and firefighters doused the flames in around two hours. A fire tender was deployed at the spot till evening as a precautionary step in case the flames reignited.

Khanna fire station officer (FSO), Yashpal Rai Gomi said no one got injured and a short circuit had triggered the fire incident.