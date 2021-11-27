Ludhiana | Fire breaks out at cloth unit, firefighter among 2 injured

Two including a fireman and a labourer were injured after fire broke out at a garment/textile unit in Focal point phase 7 on Friday. As per the information, the fire broke out at the boiler installed at one side of the unit and leakage in the fuel/oil supply lines of the boiler is said to be the reason behind the fire incident. The fire fighting operation continued for over seven hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The contractual fireman Dharamjot among others firefighters were dousing the flames, when a flash fire was witnessed at the site due to leakage of oil and two including fireman and a labourer got injured.

While the labourer sustained minor injuries on arm, Dharamjot suffered burn injuries on face and leg. The fireman was rushed to a private hospital at Chandigarh road, from where he was referred to ESIC hospital. As per the information the fireman was not wearing the fire safety suits, which have been recently handed over to the fire brigade. The firefighters also rued shortage of suits in comparison to the number of firefighters.

Leading fireman Rajan Singh stated that the firemen had doused the flames at one point and moved forward to douse the flames further. Suddenly flames again ignited from that spot following which both of them got injured. The fire broke out at around noon and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fire fighting operation continued for seven hours as hundreds of litres of oil was stored for the boiler and the flames could not be stopped until the oil got burned completely. The situation was however under control and the condition of the injured fireman is also said to be stable, said Singh.

(sub head) LPG cylinder catches fire in cycle parts unit:

Another fire incident was reported from a cycle parts manufacturing unit in Focal point phase 6 on Friday evening wherein a 425 kg LPG gas cylinder caught fire due to a leakage. The flames were however controlled by the fire brigade in time and no injury was reported at the spot.