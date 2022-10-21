Ludhiana: Fire breaks out at factory, no casualty

A fire broke out at a quilt manufacturing unit in Salem Tabri’s Neta Ji Nagar area on Thursday morning. Panic gripped the area as a small LPG gas cylinder also exploded inside the unit. No injury or casualty was reported as the unit was locked at the time.

Leading fireman Vijay Kumar said the fire brigade received an alert at around 10:40 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire fighting operation continued for around an hour.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained and the owner found out about it after nearby shopkeepers raised an alarm. Residential units are situated behind the factory, but no damage to adjoining buildings was reported.