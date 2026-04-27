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Ludhiana: Fire breaks out in Khanna factory, plastic goods ravaged

Firefighters battled the flames for several hours; the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit, but a detailed investigation is being carried out to ascertain the exact reason, say fire officials

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 07:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Fire broke out at a plastic factory operating in a densely populated residential locality at Khanna’s Kabza Factory Road, triggering panic among residents on Sunday morning. Thick plumes of smoke and towering flames forced residents to rush out of their homes.

A plastic factory afire in Khanna on Sunday. The owner said the loss was being assessed. (HT FILE)

Fire brigade teams were rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported. Firefighters battled the flames for several hours before bringing the situation under control. Officials said plastic and other highly inflammable materials stored inside the factory intensified the fire, leading to substantial losses. Plastic chairs, tables and stools among other items were damaged. No casualties were reported.

Residents alleged that several factories are being run illegally in the area, posing a constant threat to safety, but the owner of the unit where fire broke out said he had all the clearances.

A local resident, Shashi Vardhan, said the fire erupted between 7 am and 7:30 am, adding that the locality is heavily populated. Another resident, Avtar Maurya, claimed that repeated complaints were made to the municipal council regarding such units, but no action was taken.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Fire breaks out in Khanna factory, plastic goods ravaged
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Fire breaks out in Khanna factory, plastic goods ravaged
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