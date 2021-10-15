Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana fire department gets 15 proximity suits
chandigarh news

Ludhiana fire department gets 15 proximity suits

The municipal corporation has procured these suits, which can protect the wearer from extremely high temperatures, under the smart city mission for the Ludhiana fire department and a demo was held at the fire brigade headquarters near the railway station on Thursday.
Firemen of the Ludhiana fire department during a demo of the proximity suits. (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 02:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Now, firefighters will be able to safely enter buildings to rescue those trapped in the flames with the help of 15 newly procured proximity suits.

The municipal corporation has procured these suits, which can protect the wearer from extremely high temperatures, under the smart city mission and a demo was held at the fire brigade headquarters near the railway station on Thursday.

Earlier, the MC had added top-notch gadgets such as thermal imaging cameras, life detectors, inflatable lighting towers, battery operated combi tools (cutters), and aluminium firesafety suits among other items to the fire brigade’s arsenal.

Assistant divisional fire officer (ADFO) Swarn Chand said the delivery of helmets and a few other items, which are also a part of the suit, is still awaited.

450 cameras to be replaced under Safe City Project

Around 1,442 cameras have been installed under the Safe City Project, of which 480 defunct cameras are to be replaced. The decision to replace the cameras was taken during the meeting of the city-level technical committee of the Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) on Wednesday.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said 300 additional cameras will also be installed in the city under the Smart City Mission and the control room of the safe city project will also be connected with the integrated command and control centre, which has been established in the MC Zone D office.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Depot holder, aide booked for siphoning off ration in Moga, 30 quintal wheat seized

Behbal Kalan firing sixth anniversary: Will keep fighting for justice till culprits punished, say victims’ families, Sikh hardliners

Sukhbir among SAD leaders detained during protest against new BSF role

Punjab govt amends transfer order, MP Dimpa’s brother posted as SSP again
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP