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Ludhiana: Firing at dhaba after 50-lakh extortion demand goes unmet

According to investigators, the incident took place around 6.30 am when the two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and stopped outside Prem Dhaba

Published on: May 02, 2026 04:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Two masked bike-borne gunmen opened fire at a dhaba near Lalheri Chowk on the National Highway in Khanna on Friday morning after its owner allegedly refused to pay 50 lakh in extortion demand, police said, adding that no one was injured in the attack.

Bullets found outside the dhaba in Khanna on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Police said an FIR has been registered against the two unidentified shooters. Investigators said the dhaba owner, Naresh Kumar Pathak, had approached police a few days ago alleging that he was receiving threat calls from gangsters Doni Bal and Shaganpreet Singh, who were demanding money and threatening to harm him and his family members. An FIR was registered against the duo then.

Shaganpreet Singh, a former manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, is believed to be settled in Australia.

According to investigators, the incident took place around 6.30 am when the two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and stopped outside Prem Dhaba, which was closed at that time. One of them then fired four to five rounds at the shutter before fleeing towards the National Highway.

The two gangsters — Doni Bal and Shaganpreet Singh — had earlier been named in a similar firing case at the shop of an arhtiya at the grain market in Payal. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the case.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Firing at dhaba after 50-lakh extortion demand goes unmet
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Firing at dhaba after 50-lakh extortion demand goes unmet
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