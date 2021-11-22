Ludhiana: Five booked for using fake documents to secure bail

The Division number 5 police lodged an FIR against five persons on Saturday, for securing bail for one Suraj Kumar, using fake documents. Kumar was facing charges for stealing and selling material from the shop of his employer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Vicky of Bhagwan Das Colony, Neha, Bhag Singh of Salem Tabri, Tajinder Kumar of Dhandhran and Tarlochan Singh of Shiv Mandir. Police have also booked Suraj Kumar for conspiracy.

Complainant Gagan Puri lodged an FIR against Suraj and others on March 27, under Section 408 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Salem Tabri police station. Suraj was arrested by the police and sent to jail on judicial custody.

Puri added that four months ago, he came to know that the accused furnished fake documents to bail Suraj out, after which he filed a complaint on August 27.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhpal Singh said, “A case under Section 199 (false statement in a declaration), 205 (false personation), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (forgery), 467(forgery of a valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC has been registered against the accused. The investigation is on to nab the accused.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}