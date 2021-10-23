Ludhiana: Five held for ATM fraud; 41 debit cards recovered

Jamalpur police on Friday busted a gang of fraudsters with the arrest of its five members on Thursday, while two others are at large.

Forty-one debit cards and two cars have been recovered from the possession of the accused, who were active in multiple cities and states.

Those arrested are Naveen Kumar, Rakesh Kumar of Bhamian Kalan, Surinder Bansal of Tibba Road, Ajay Kumar of Jassian Road and Rocky of Moti Nagar. Their absconding accomplices are Paramjit Singh of Dera Bassi and Rakesh Kumar of Tajpur Road.

ASI Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said they were nabbed near Old Ishwar Colony following a tip-off. “We had information that few persons involved in ATM frauds are coming towards Ludhiana from Chandigarh side in two cars,” he added.

The ASI said the accused had multiple accounts in fake names and addresses in different banks. “The accused used to withdraw money through specially designed hooks which they would attach to the money dispensing tray of ATMs. When the cash was dispensed, they used to switch off the power supply to the ATM and withdraw the bills,” he added.

“The accused then used to register an online complaint to the bank for a refund claiming that their money was stuck in ATM,” the ASI said.

A case under sections 465, 467, 468, 471, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against them.

More important information is expected to be extracted from the accused during questioning, the ASI said.