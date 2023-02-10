Ludhiana: Five held for snatchings; toy pistol, 10 mobile phones recovered

The Division number 7 police on Friday busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of five accused and recovered 10 stolen mobile phones, a toy pistol and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Prince of New Puneet Nagar at Tajpur Road, Sumit of EWS Colony, Sarun of Sanjay Gandhi Colony, Gaurav of EWS Colony and Mukesh of Sanjay Gandhi Colony.

Inspector Satpal Sidhu, SHO at Division number 7 police station, said that the police received a complaint three days ago that five miscreants had targeted a watchman and robbed him of his mobile phone pointing a pistol and a sharp-edged weapon at him.

During investigation, the police identified the accused and registered FIR under sections 379B of the IPC against them.

The police recovered 10 stolen mobile phones, a toy pistol and a sword which the accused used in the crime.