Ludhiana | Five-member gang arrested for snatchings

An accused, bailed out just five days ago, with his aides again indulged in snatchings; the Ludhiana police arrested the gang on January 22
Assistant sub-inspector Harmesh Singh from Ludhiana said the gang, accused of snatchings, was arrested from the cremation ground following a tip-off. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 11:21 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Sahnewal police busted the gang of five members, accused of snatchings, on January 22. The police have recovered three mobile phones, three motorcycles and sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

The accused Harpreet Singh of Dhandhari Kalan was bailed out just five days ago, who along with his accomplices – Karandeep Singh of Makkar Colony, Gurdeep Singh of Jaspal Bangar village, Jagjot Singh of Dhandhari Kalan and Pritpal Singh Bawa of Dhandhari Kalan – again indulged in snatching. Jagjot Singh had come out of jail on bail ten days ago.

Assistant sub-inspector Harmesh Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused and his four aides, all in their mid 20s, were arrested from the cremation ground following a tip-off. They were hatching a conspiracy of robbery. They are drug addicts and rob to meet their need for drugs. The accused used to roam around the area and used to target women and labourers.

ASI said the accused are already facing charges for snatchings and multiple FIRs are lodged against them.

The police on Sunday produced the accused before the court , which remanded the accused one day in police custody for questioning.

A case under Sections 399 (preparation to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoit), 379 (punishment for theft ) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Sahnewal police station.

