Ludhiana: Flat owners decry ‘deplorable’ living conditions in Giaspura

Even 10 years after slum dwellers were relocated to the BSUP flats in Ludhiana’s Giaspura area 10 years ago, the living condition appears to be still same for them amid garbage strewn hither and thither, contaminated water problem among other issues. Despite the project’s intention to improve their lives, they remain plagued by issues such as stink, swarms of flies, pests and open sewage, they say. Garbage strewn on a road near Basic Services for Urban Poor flats in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

Launched under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), the Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) flats were meant to offer dignified housing to families below the poverty line. Initially, the project brought hope to 2,400 families who were relocated from slums across Ludhiana. These flats were part of Punjab’s first housing schemes under the JNNURM, designed to improve the quality of life for the urban poor.

Ramakant, a rickshaw puller who moved from a slum near Pakhowal Road, shared his frustration,“Life in the slums was tough, but it was better than this. Here, the water smells foul, yet we have to drink it and cook using it. There is a massive garbage dump behind our flats, stinking all day but no one is taking action. The project, which was supposed to improve our lives, has ironically turned our living conditions into a nightmare,” he said.

Shanti Devi, a resident of B Block, echoed similar concerns. “We can’t even eat in peace because flies keep hovering over food. The stench from a nearby dump is unbearable, making it hard to breathe. We are daily wage earners. We can’t raise our voices effectively,” she lamented.

An official from the Municipal Corporation’s sanitation wing, seeking anonymously, acknowledged the problems. “The primary issue stems from the garbage disposal site in the area where waste from eight wards is being dumped. We installed static compactors to manage waste more effectively, but they are not yet operational,” he explained.

The official also blamed the residents for the problem. “Many of these people are illiterate and do not follow basic hygiene practices. Even after we clean the area, it returns to its previous state quickly,” the official said, suggesting a lack of civic sense among the residents.

Despite several attempts, MLA Rajinder Kaur Chhina, who recently inspected the area to address the grievances, remained unavailable for the comments.