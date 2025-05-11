Ludhiana: Flour mill owner opens fire at neighbour, held

A flour mill owner in Mullanpur allegedly opened fire on his neighbour from point-blank range following a heated argument over the flour quality. The incident took place on Friday night, leaving the locality in shock. The whole incident was captured in the CCTVs installed in the street. Dakha DSP Varinder Singh Khosa giving details about the accused (centre) in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The accused, Jagdeep Singh alias Deep, 42, fled the scene after opening fire on Nirmal Singh, 40, who suffered bullet injuries to his arm and chest. Nirmal Singh managed to rush himself to a hospital where he is now reported to be in a stable condition.

According to deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Dakha) Varinder Singh Khosa, the altercation began earlier in the day when Nirmal Singh took wheat to Jagdeep’s mill for grinding. Dissatisfied with the quality of flour he received, he raised a complaint, leading to a verbal spat between the two.

The situation escalated later that evening. Complainant Kuldeep Kaur, aunt of the victim, told the police that Jagdeep turned up at their house and called for Nirmal to step outside. The moment Nirmal exited, the accused allegedly pulled out a revolver and shot him from close range before fleeing the spot.

Upon receiving the information, the Mullanpur Dakha police immediately launched an investigation. The accused was arrested later that night and police recovered a .32-bore licensed revolver, three empty bullet shells, and a scooter used in the crime.

DSP Khosa confirmed that an FIR has been registered under Section 109 (Attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 27 of the Arms Act. The revolver used in the shooting was a licensed weapon, which the accused misused in the assault.