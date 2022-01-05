Ludhiana: Focal Point effluent treatment plant finally inaugurated

After missing multiple deadlines, the 40 MLD Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), for treating waste discharge of dyeing units in Focal Point, has finally seen the light of the day with its inauguration on Tuesday.

The project, for which the foundation stone was laid in 2014, is aimed at reducing the pollution levels of Buddha Nullah.

Cabinet minister of industries & commerce, information technology, science & technology, Gurkirat Kotli, MLA Sanjay Talwar and councillor Mamta Ashu inaugurated the project.

Established at a cost of ₹96 crore, the plant will treat the waste of 62 dyeing industries in Focal Point area. Industrialists stated that around 20 MLD waste from 48 units is already being treated at the plant and rest of the units will also be attached with the plant soon.

Previously, the untreated waste of the dyeing industry was flowing into Buddha Nullah through MC sewer treatment plants (STP), adding to the pollution in the seasonal stream. The MC also alleged that the defunct STP at Jamalpur had stopped functioning properly due to dumping of industrial waste in MC sewer lines.

MLA Talwar said operationalising the plants will reduce the burden on MC sewer lines, which used to remain choked in the past due to excessive waste dumped by industry.

Officials said only treated water will now be discharged into Buddha Nullah. They further said they are working on different proposals to use the treated water for other uses such as irrigation etc.

Punjab pollution control board (PPCB) chairman Adarsh Pal Vig said establishing the plant is not less than establishing a religious building as they are working to clean the environment. Three CETPs have been proposed for the city – on Bahadurke road, Tajpur road and Focal point area. While the Bahadurke road plant has already been made operational, trials for the 50 MLD plant for Tajpur road dyeing industry are also going on and the plant will also be inaugurated soon.

Minister Kotli said that CETPs are a step forward towards the aim of making ‘Green Textile’.

Initiated in 2014, the project was put to halt in 2016 after the industry rued non-payment of subsidies by the government. The project was restarted in 2019 and has now been completed after missing multiple deadlines. The union and state government provided ₹15 crore and ₹7 crore each, while the rest of the amount has been spent by the industry.

Industry seeks relief in terms of lease, penalty:

Punjab dyers association chairperson Ashok Makkar sought a relief in the lease amount of around ₹3 crore levied on the industry for the land on which CETPs have been established. He also demanded that the department should waive off the penalty imposed on dyers for delay in completing the CETP project.

‘Project will improve image of industry’

One of the directors of Focal Point Special Purpose Vehicle, Rahul Verma stated that the plant will remove the blot on the image of dyeing industry that it pollutes Buddha Nullah. Further, more corporate houses and multi-national companies will want to do business with the industries here, as these will no longer be polluting the environment.