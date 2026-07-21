Ludhiana: Focal Point green belt turns into industrial dumping yard

The green belt area in Focal Point has turned into a dumping ground, littered with factory waste and accumulated garbage. This degradation is compounded by illegal encroachments on government land, which continue to shrink the remaining green space.

Industrial waste dump in the road side area and green belt in focal point in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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Despite the prolonged nature of the issue, residents alleged that no concrete action has been taken by authorities.

The dumping of industrial waste and garbage has severely damaged the environment, sparking concern among local residents and workers. They said that this neglected green belt tarnishes the reputation of one of Ludhiana’s largest industrial hubs, demanding immediate intervention from the authorities.

Rahul Ahuja, former chairman of CII, Punjab, stated that the issue has persisted for years despite continuous concerns being raised.

“The green belt was created to improve the environment, but today it has been converted into a dumping site,” he said. “No meaningful action has been taken and the situation has only worsened over the years. The authorities should remove the waste, clear the encroachments and restore the area as a proper green belt area,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajeev Jain, senior vice-president, SICO, stated that the current state of the industrial area has become worrisome. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajeev Jain, senior vice-president, SICO, stated that the current state of the industrial area has become worrisome. {{/usCountry}}

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“The green belt has been turned into a dumping ground. A permanent solution is needed instead of short-term action,” he said.

They urged the authorities to remove the waste, take action against encroachers and ensure regular maintenance so that the green belt can be restored to its original purpose.

Zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain could not be contacted despite repeated calls and messages.