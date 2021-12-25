Ludhiana | Foetus found in garbage dump, FIR registered

A foetus was found in a garbage dump on a vacant plot in Rajiv Gandhi Colony on Thursday.

The foetus was taken to the mortuary for postmortem. Assistant sub-inspector Ashok Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the gender of the foetus is yet to be ascertained. “The foetus seems to be seven to eight weeks old. We suspect that an unmarried woman could have terminated her pregnancy to avoid a scandal,” he said.

The cops will check hospitals records, nursing homes and question midwives to find whether anybody had undergone an abortion over the last two to three days. An FIR has been registered under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unidentified woman .