Ludhiana: Food delivery man dies in road mishap

A road accident claimed the life of a Shimlapuri resident on Saturday night when his bike collided with a scooter near Arora Palace on Gill Road. Police reported that the victim Satinder was riding on the wrong side of the road when he collided with a scooter allegedly being driven by a minor. Satinder died at the spot, while the young scooter rider sustained injuries and was later taken to the hospital. Inspector Rajesh Thakur, SHO of Division Number 6 Police Station, Ludhiana, said the police have asked the victim’s family to come forward to record their statements to proceed with registering a case. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm as Satinder, who worked at a food outlet, was on a delivery. Travelling on the wrong side of the road, his bike collided with the scooter, which was speeding. Passersby took the injured juvenile to the hospital, where his family later arrived and took him home.

Inspector Rajesh Thakur, SHO of Division Number 6 Police Station, stated that initial investigations confirmed Satinder was on the wrong side and not wearing a helmet, which contributed to the fatality. The police are also verifying the age of the scooter rider, who is suspected of being a minor.

