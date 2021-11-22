Ludhiana: Food deliveryman, 3 aides held for jewellery shop robbery

A month after a jeweller was robbed at gunpoint in his shop on Hambran Road in Ludhiana, police claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of four persons, including a food-delivery executive who frequented the area.

The accused have been identified as Manjinder Singh, 19, of Manewal village who works as a food-delivery executive, Gurpreet Singh, 19, Jagdish Singh, 23, of Burj Pawat village in Ludhiana and Ashish Aggarwal, 25, of Galla Kothar Mohalla, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that Manjinder used to deliver food in the area and had often seen the owner of Satguru Jewellers sitting alone in his shop till late at night.

“Believing that the owner would be an easy target as he is an elderly person, Manjinder and his aides hatched the conspiracy to rob him,” said the top cop.

“On October 19, Manjinder, along with Gurpreet and Makhan, reached the shop on a bike around 9 pm and looted gold and silver ornaments to the tune of ₹7 lakh and ₹3 lakh cash at gunpoint,” he said while adding that separate teams of PAU police station and CIA staff were formed to look into the case.

“Manjinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Jagdish Singh were arrested from Hiran village on Chandigarh road when they were going towards Ludhiana in a car. Our teams later recovered a .32 bore pistol, six live cartridges, a toy pistol, a sharp weapon, and the bike used in the crime, besides the car and looted ornaments from their possession,” said the police chief.

He added that following the information provided by the trio, police arrested Ashish Kumar for allegedly supplying weapons to them. Police also found that the accused had installed fake number plates on the car.

A fifth aide, Makhan Singh of Burj Pawat village, is yet to be arrested. A manhunt has been launched for his arrest.