Ludhiana: Foot rot threat looms over state’s basmati belt

With basmati rice cultivation expanding rapidly across Punjab, experts from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have sounded an alert over the increasing incidence of foot rot disease, a major threat that can significantly reduce yields and affect grain quality.

Experts warn that unchecked spread of foot rot could adversely affect productivity and farmers’ earnings. (HT Photo)

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The disease has emerged as one of the most serious challenges for basmati growers, particularly in districts such as Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala and Tarn Taran, where moderate to high infections have been reported in recent years.

Punjab remains one of the country’s key basmati-producing states, with around 6.8 lakh hectares under cultivation and a production of nearly 34.32 lakh tonnes during 2024-25. The crop enjoys strong demand in domestic and international markets due to its long grains, aroma and premium quality. However, experts warn that unchecked spread of foot rot could adversely affect productivity and farmers’ earnings.

The disease, also known as Bakanae disease, is caused by the fungus Gibberella fujikuroi (Fusarium moniliforme). It primarily survives in infected seeds and soil, making it difficult to control once established. Popular varieties such as Pusa Basmati 1121, Pusa Basmati 1509 and Pusa Basmati 1847 have shown susceptibility to the disease.

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{{^usCountry}} Daljeet Singh Buttar, Amarjit Singh and Ajay Kumar Choudhary from the department of plant pathology, explained that the fungus infects seedlings dur--ing germination or at an early growth stage through roots and crowns. Infected plants often turn yellow and become unusually tall and thin compared to healthy plants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Daljeet Singh Buttar, Amarjit Singh and Ajay Kumar Choudhary from the department of plant pathology, explained that the fungus infects seedlings dur--ing germination or at an early growth stage through roots and crowns. Infected plants often turn yellow and become unusually tall and thin compared to healthy plants. {{/usCountry}}

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As the disease progresses, seedlings start drying from the base and eventually die.In some cases, affected plants remain stunted and fail to grow properly. Adventitious roots may appear on lower nodes, while a pinkish fungal growth can be seen on the lower leaf sheaths.Apart from causing substantial yield losses, the pathogen can also produce harmful mycotoxins in infected grains, posing risks to both human and animal health.