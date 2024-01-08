close_game
Ludhiana: Foreign student dies under mysterious conditions

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 08, 2024 06:26 AM IST

A foreign national died under mysterious circumstances in a rented accommodation in New Sundar Nagar in the wee hours on Sunday. He was rushed to Civil Hospital by his friends, where the doctors declared him dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
A foreign national died under mysterious circumstances in a rented accommodation in New Sundar Nagar in the wee hours on Sunday. He was rushed to Civil Hospital by his friends, where the doctors declared him dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The deceased has been identified as Morday Mody Yocobo, 24, of South Sudan. He was a second year BSc student in a private college near Baddowal. He was living in a paying guest facility in Sarabha Nagar. On Saturday he went to the rented accommodation of one of his friends in New Sunder Nagar.

Sub-inspector Amarinder Singh, SHO at Sarabha Nagar police station, said that on Saturday midnight, the friends of Yocobo rushed him to a private hospital after his health deteriorated. The doctors referred him to the civil hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The SHO added that there are no visible injury marks on the body. The body has been kept in the civil hospital for post-mortem. The police have written to the chief medical officer to form a board of doctors to conduct an autopsy which would be performed on Monday. Meanwhile, the family of Yocobo has been informed about his death. The cause of death would be ascertained after the postmortem.

