Ludhiana: Foundation stone laid for refined oil plant in Khanna

Cabinet minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of Markfed’s advanced plant for vanaspati and refined oil. The plant will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹23 crore.

Payal MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha, additional chief secretary Anurag Agarwal, managing director of Markfed Varun Roojam, Zila Parishad chairman Yadwinder Singh Jandiali along with senior officials of Markfed were present on the occasion.

Kotli, while interacting with media persons, said the plant will be built using advanced technology which will ensure the production of quality oil. Also, it will increase the quantity of oil production in addition to giving employment to more people.

“The Markfed plant in Khanna is more than five decades old and it was the need of the hour to upgrade it. Keeping in mind the strengthening of brand name and producing oil in accordance with the needs of the consumer, Punjab government has decided to build a plant equivalent to the capacity of a physical refinery which will produce 100 metric tonnes of Vanaspati and 110 metric tonnes of palm oil, added the minister. The work will be completed in 15 months” said Kotli.

He further stated that with the probability of increased capacity of oil production, the state government is trying to collaborate with the governments of other states of India.

At the same time the farmers in Punjab can derive benefits by processing the original oil seeds of Punjab and Markfed will make sure that these oil seeds are procured from them.