Ludhiana | Four car-borne men fire at couple in road rage case

Four car-borne miscreants opened fire at a couple in another car after the latter asked to give way on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road near Bachhittar Nagar on Saturday.

Complainant Lakhbir Singh of Begoana village said he, along with his wife, was returning home on Saturday night when a car that was ahead of them applied brakes suddenly. When he objected to it and asked the driver to give way, the accused alighted from the vehicle and opened fire in the air and fled after threatening them.

Assistant sub-inspector Dharminder Singh, the investigating officer, said the complainant has jotted down the registration number of the car and police will soon trace the accused.

A case under Sections 336 (rash or negligent driving) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons at Sadar police station.