Ludhiana: Four injured in clash near civil hospital

Two groups had a near the parking area of the civil hospital, leaving four persons injured on Tuesday. A video of the incident went viral on social media that showed people brandishing swords engaged in the brutal clash. The police said they were investigating the case.

Inspector Gurjit Singh, SHO at division number 2 police station, said the clash stemmed from a domestic issue between a man and his wife, which had earlier escalated at a local police station. “Today, both groups arrived at the civil hospital to get medical check-ups for their earlier injuries. Before entering the hospital, a heated exchange took place on the road which quickly turned into a violent physical altercation,” he said.

Among those involved was a woman named Shivani, who had arrived at the hospital with her family for a medico-legal examination. At the same time, members of the opposing group also reached the hospital premises.

The police are examining CCTV footage from the hospital and surrounding areas to identify and apprehend all those involved. “We have seized the weapons. An investigation is underway. Those found guilty of brandishing weapons and disturbing public order will face strict legal action,” the SHO said.