Ludhiana: Four men steal ₹80,000 from elderly man’s account
The Dugri Police booked four unidentified persons for allegedly stealing ₹80,000 from the account of a 63-year-old person by swapping his debit card with a fake one and later withdrawing cash from his account.
The victim, Karnail Singh of Block A of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, said that he had gone to an ATM near Ittan Wala chowk in Dugri to withdraw cash from his saving account using his debit card on November 7.
He said that he was facing problem withdrawing cash from the ATM machine. Meanwhile, four men, posing as good samaritans, came there and extended help in withdrawing cash.
He added that the accused swapped his debit card with a fake one and used his card for withdrawing ₹80,000 from his account from some other ATM. He came to know about it when he received messages from the bank about the transaction.
Sub-inspector Sukhdev Raj, who is investigating the case, said that the victim made a complaint on Wednesday. After investigating the case, the police have registered an FIR under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC against unidentified accused.
The police have asked the bank officials to provide CCTV footage of ATM kiosks to identify the accused.