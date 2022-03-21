Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Four mobile phones, wallet stolen from amusement park
The complainant, Amit Singla, 44, of Ferozepur Road, said that he and his son Dharuv, and friends Jasraj Singh and Iswarjot Singh had gone to an amusement park near south city in Ludhiana to attend a Holi function, where the phones had stolen
The Ludhiana police are scanning CCTVs installed at the amusement park to trace the accused and recover the stolen mobile phones. (HT FILE)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A wallet and four expensive mobile phones were stolen from the locker of an amusement park during Holi celebrations on Friday.

The complainant, Amit Singla, 44, of Ferozepur Road, said that he and his son Dharuv, and friends Jasraj Singh and Iswarjot Singh had gone to an amusement park near south city to attend a Holi function. The park employees allotted them a locker for keeping their belongings. However, when they returned, they found that the locker had been broken open and four Apple i-phones, and his wallet containing 5,000 had been stolen.

When they contacted the park employees, they could not give a satisfactory response. Later, they lodged a complaint with the police. Assistant sub-inspector Rajinder Singh said a case had been lodged under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are scanning CCTVs installed at the amusement park to trace the accused.

