Ludhiana: Four nabbed for robbery at Jagraon ayurvedic clinic

The Ludhiana rural police have arrested four people, including a husband-wife duo, for their alleged involvement in the robbery at a private ayurvedic clinic in Jagraon on July 23, while the alleged mastermind and another accomplice remain absconding.

Husband-wife duo among accused; police say CCTV footage and abandoned bike helped crack the case. (HT FILE)

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The arrested accused were identified as Rahul Singh, Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash, Beant Kaur and Balwant Singh, all residents of Sidhwan Bet. A court remanded them in three-day police custody for further interrogation.

According to the police, the robbery took place at Chopra Hospital on Raikot Road on July 23, when five men and a woman allegedly entered the clinic posing as patients. Complainant Dr Vijay Chopra alleged that as he began administering a glucose drip, the suspects overpowered him, taped his mouth shut and threatened him with a pistol.

The accused allegedly decamped with around ₹2.5 lakh in cash, including foreign currency, a gold ring and cash kept at the hospital’s counter. They also allegedly attempted to enter the doctor’s residence attached to the clinic. Dr Chopra’s wife, Rekha Chopra, said one of the accused tried to silence her after asking for water. However, she raised an alarm, prompting their son to rush to the spot. The resistance forced the accused to flee, abandoning their motorcycle outside the clinic.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the abandoned motorcycle, along with CCTV footage from the clinic and nearby areas, proved crucial in identifying the accused and cracking the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the abandoned motorcycle, along with CCTV footage from the clinic and nearby areas, proved crucial in identifying the accused and cracking the case. {{/usCountry}}

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CIA staff in-charge Amritpal Singh said the four arrested accused were part of the conspiracy, while the alleged mastermind, who is believed to have planned and led the robbery, and another accomplice are still absconding. Police teams are conducting raids to trace them.

“The accused are being questioned to recover the looted cash, stolen jewellery and the illegal weapon used in the crime. We are also examining whether the gang was involved in similar offences in the region,” he added.