Ludhiana: Four new cases in district take Covid tally to 64

Four new Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Friday, taking the tally to 64 cases so far. The new cases include two men aged 51 and 65 and two women aged 42 and 63. All four are said to be either asymptomatic or only mildly symptomatic. As necessary precautionary measures the department advised maintaining hand hygiene and avoiding unnecessary gatherings (HT photo for representation)

Of the total 64 cases reported so far, only 27 are positive at present. While 23 of these are in home isolation, four patients are reported to be hospitalised. As many as 34 people have recovered so far. Three people have died of infection.

Most of the people reported so far have been vaccinated for Covid.

The health department has advised people to wear masks in crowded or poorly ventilated areas. “If experiencing fever, cough, sore throat, or breathing difficulty, isolate himself, wear a mask, and consult the nearest health center,” the department recently stated in a press release.

As necessary precautionary measures the department advised maintaining hand hygiene and avoiding unnecessary gatherings. It also called for ensuring proper ventilation in indoor spaces.