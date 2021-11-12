Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Freak accident leaves man dead, wife injured
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Freak accident leaves man dead, wife injured

A loose tyre of a tractor trailer hit the couple’s car near Doraha when they were retuning home after visiting their daughter
The impact of the collision was so strong that the man and his wife suffered severe injuries, said Ludhiana police. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A Jamalpur resident died in a freak accident after a loose tyre of a tractor trailer hit his car near Doraha, police said on Thursday.

His wife has also sustained injuries in the mishap, which took place near Kaddon village.

The victim has been identified as Inderjit Singh, 58, of Gobind Nagar in Jamalpur. He, along with wife Harjinder Kaur, was returning home after visiting their daughter in Patiala on Wednesday.

Harjinder Kaur, 55, said when they reached Kaddon, a tyre of a tractor trailer coming from the opposite side got detached from the vehicle and hit their Maruti Suzuki car.

The impact of the collision was so strong that both of them suffered severe injuries after they got stuck in the mangled car.

Passersby came for their help and rushed them to hospital. Her husband died while undergoing treatment, she added.

ASI Hardam Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 279 (reckless driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Doraha police station.

RELATED STORIES

The accused driver has been identified as Narinder Singh Dharaud of Doraha, who is on the run. A hunt is on to nab him, the ASI said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
National Education Day
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Padma Shri
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4
India's Covid-19 tally
Pakistan vs Australia Semi Final 2 Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP