Ludhiana: Freak accident leaves man dead, wife injured

A Jamalpur resident died in a freak accident after a loose tyre of a tractor trailer hit his car near Doraha, police said on Thursday.

His wife has also sustained injuries in the mishap, which took place near Kaddon village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim has been identified as Inderjit Singh, 58, of Gobind Nagar in Jamalpur. He, along with wife Harjinder Kaur, was returning home after visiting their daughter in Patiala on Wednesday.

Harjinder Kaur, 55, said when they reached Kaddon, a tyre of a tractor trailer coming from the opposite side got detached from the vehicle and hit their Maruti Suzuki car.

The impact of the collision was so strong that both of them suffered severe injuries after they got stuck in the mangled car.

Passersby came for their help and rushed them to hospital. Her husband died while undergoing treatment, she added.

ASI Hardam Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 279 (reckless driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Doraha police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused driver has been identified as Narinder Singh Dharaud of Doraha, who is on the run. A hunt is on to nab him, the ASI said.