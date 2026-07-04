Ludhiana: Fresh charges added to FIR, court cancels SAD councillor’s bail

The troubles for Shiromani Akali Dal councillor Chatarvir Singh, alias Kamal Arora, representing ward number 20, have increased after police added more charges to a case linked to an alleged altercation with a municipal corporation official over development works. Following the addition of fresh sections, a sessions court cancelled the councillor’s bail.

The court of sessions judge Gurpreet Kaur cancelled the bail granted to the councillor. (HT File)

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The case stems from an incident on June 10, when Kamal Arora visited the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Zone-B office to raise concerns over delays in road construction and development works in his ward. According to the police, the councillor met a civic body official, Praveen Singla, regarding the alleged delay in approval of files related to civic projects. During the meeting, a heated argument reportedly broke out between the two, which soon escalated into a major confrontation.

Kamal Arora alleged that Praveen Singla abused him and insulted him by touching his turban. However, Singla accused the councillor of physically assaulting him, claiming that Arora slapped him and attacked him with an object inside the office.

Based on Praveen Singla’s complaint, the division number 3 police had initially registered an FIR against Arora under Sections 221 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in discharge of his public functions), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 324(4) (mischief), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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{{^usCountry}} Nearly three weeks later, police quietly added more stringent charges, including Section 121(1) for assaulting a public servant while on official duty, Section 305 for theft of government records, along with provisions under Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearly three weeks later, police quietly added more stringent charges, including Section 121(1) for assaulting a public servant while on official duty, Section 305 for theft of government records, along with provisions under Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the addition of these charges, the court of sessions judge Gurpreet Kaur cancelled the bail granted to the councillor.

When contacted, the councillor said he would move the Punjab and Haryana high court. He alleged that the addition of sections to the FIR was politically motivated.