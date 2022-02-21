Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | From ‘mandap’ to polling booth, just-married couple grabs eyeballs

Clad in traditional lehenga, the bride Meenakshi Gupta, 24, and her groom Sunny Chauhan, 26, of Phullanwal, wearing pantsuit with turban and ‘Sehra’ reached polling booth in Phullanwal, where a booth was established for Gill constituency in Ludhiana
Groom Sunny Chauhan along with her bride Meenakshi Gupta showing inked finger after casting vote at polling booth in Phullanwal in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Conscious of their rights and responsibilities, a just-married couple grabbed the eyeballs of all as they arrived at the respective polling booths to cast vote soon after tying in nuptial bond on Sunday.

Clad in traditional lehenga, the bride Meenakshi Gupta, 24, and her groom Sunny Chauhan, 26, of Phullanwal, wearing pantsuit with turban and ‘Sehra’ reached polling booth in Phullanwal, where a booth was established for Gill constituency.

Sunny Chauhan, who is a business development manager in SBI General Insurance, said though it was a big day for him, his wife and their families, they had already decided to spare some time to cast votes.

“I have voted for the development of my area and I know that as many parties have fielded their candidates in elections, there will be a tough fight. In such a condition, every vote counts and I came to exercise my right,”he said.

Meenakshi Gupta said they are educated and know the value of one vote. “We have shared our feelings with our families and they supported us. Our families accompanied us to the polling booth and also cast their votes,”she said.

Seeing the just-married couple, the voters waiting for their turn in the queue allowed them to cast their votes first and also congratulated them.

