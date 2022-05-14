Ludhiana | GADVASU accords warm welcome to NRI girls hostellers

The senior hostellers of NRI girls’ hostel of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a freshers’ party titled ‘Lumiere 2022’ on Saturday.

The evening saw many dance performances by both seniors and juniors, and a variety of entertaining games.

In the guessing game, where the participants were blindfolded and had to guess the props by touching or smelling, Kanwardeep Kaur Jannat, Sukhmani Sahib Kaur and Kashish bagged the first three positions, respectively.

Musical chair game was won by Nandita and Sukhmani. The last game of the night—tasting game— was won by Dilshad, Abhinaz and Sehaj from College of Veterinary Science.

NRI girls’ hostel warden Nidhi Sharma, while complementing the hostel prefect Shikha Chaudhary, said the students worked ardently to put together the programme.