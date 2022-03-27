Ludhiana | GADVASU appoints new additional director of research

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) appointed RS Sethi as additional director of research.

RS Sethi worked as professor and head, department of animal biotechnology, College of Animal Biotechnology, and is also serving as adjunct professor in the department of veterinary biomedical sciences, Western College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Saskatchewan, Canada.

JPS Gill, director of research, GADVASU said Sethi is actively involved in numerous international collaborations, including member of Steering Committee for World Veterinary Association’s (WVA) project on Global Quality Standards for Veterinary Education, project coordinator of Collaborative Research and Training Experience (CREATE) programme on Genome Editing for Food Security and Environment Sustainability (GEFSES) in collaboration with University of McGill Canada and University of Calgary, Canada.

He is co-investigator in the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE)-funded twinning the veterinary programmes at GADVASU and University of Calgary. He has 24 years of experience in teaching and research and has been associated with 11 research projects.

Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, GADVASU, congratulated Sethi and said his appointment will be instrumental in strengthening the ongoing national and international research collaborations.

