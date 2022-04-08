Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | GADVASU cadets to participate in National Equestrian Championship
Ludhiana | GADVASU cadets to participate in National Equestrian Championship

The GADVASU, Ludhiana, cadets will compete against the best horse riders of the country in the National Equestrian Championship. The team comprises Vikas Garg, Gurarshbir Singh Bal, Yuvraj Singh, Makhan Verma, Manish Kumar and Puneet kaur
Vice-chancellor, GADVASU, Ludhiana, Inderjeet Singh motivated the cadets to do well and told that at such a high profile event like National Equestrian Championship, even participation is a great achievement.
Vice-chancellor, GADVASU, Ludhiana, Inderjeet Singh motivated the cadets to do well and told that at such a high profile event like National Equestrian Championship, even participation is a great achievement. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 12:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The cadets of 1 PB R&V Sqn NCC, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), will participate in the National Equestrian Championship and Delhi Horse Show for the first time in 25 years.

The cadets will compete against the best horse riders of the country in the championship. The team comprises Vikas Garg, Gurarshbir Singh Bal, Yuvraj Singh, Makhan Verma, Manish Kumar and Puneet kaur.

Brigadier, JS Guman, group commander, NCC Group HQ Ludhiana; Colonel SK Bhardwaj, officer commanding of the unit, conveyed that the cadets, who have been working very hard since last two years, could not participate in any events due to COVID-19. When the officers learnt about the horse show, they decided that cadets will have the experience of the highest grade and they worked day and night for getting all the documents ready and sanctions from competent authority, they said.

Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh motivated the cadets to do well and told that at such a high profile, even participation is a great achievement.

Embedded: Vet Varsity student wins ‘Best Poster Presentation Award’ at national conference

Ludhiana Post Graduate student, Prapti Sudan, from College of Fisheries (COF), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) won the ‘Best Poster Presentation Award’ at the first Indian Fisheries Outlook-2022 on “Priming Indian Fisheries in Attaining Sustainable Development Goals” held at ICAR-Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (ICAR-CIFRI), Barrackpore.

Prapti also studied the virulence genes and multi-drug resistance in Vibrio spp. as well as the ability of bacteriophages to kill multi-drug resistant Vibrio spp.

Her poster on “Evaluation of antimicrobial resistance in inland saline shrimp culture areas with special reference to Vibrio parahaemolyticus” was adjudicated “Best Poster” in the “Fish Health and Aquatic Environment Management” category.

She received the award in the presence of dignitaries such as W S Lakra and Dilip Kumar, former directors and vice-chancellors, ICAR-CIFE, Ambekar Eknath, former director-general, NACA, Bangkok, BK Das, director, (ICAR-CIFRI) and B B Nayak, general secretary (PFGF).

