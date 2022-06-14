Ludhiana | GADVASU cautions goat farmers as heat takes a toll on livestock
Due to extreme heatwave-like conditions, experts from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) advised farmers to follow scientific goat farming practices.
Goats are suffering from a wide variety of conditions, the most important being diarrhoea, which could be due to ingestion of toxic materials, including tree leaves, or due to amphistomiasis. The latter is a disease caused by a two-mouthed trematode.
Dr RK Sharma, professor-cum-head, department of veterinary animal husbandry extension education, advised farmers to have proper planning in connection to land, breeding and balanced feeding, focusing on the use of indigenous herbal preparations rather than heavy doses of anti-biotics.
Farmers can contact the university experts through Pashu Palak Tele-Advisory helpline numbers (62832-58834 and 62832-97919) that remain functional from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on all working days.
Earlier, PAU issued advisory on ill-effects on field crops
The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) had also issued an advisory to caution the state farmers against the detrimental effects of the abnormally high temperatures, resulting in heatwave, on the field crops as well as livestock.
The sudden rise of temperature had caused a drop in the yield of wheat crop earlier during the year.
Ashok Kumar, director of extension education, PAU, alerted against the heat shocks along with increased water demand.
He said to avoid heat stress and dehydration, keep the animals indoors, providing them water and nutritious diet frequently, and provide showers to the animals from time to time to maintain their body temperature. Coolers / fans may also be arranged for animals, especially cows of exotic breeds.
The advisory also states that the newly germinated plants may be injured or even killed by sunburn. The nursery of paddy and tender leaves of recently germinated cotton crop may get affected. It may also affect growth and flowering in vegetable crops and may lead to flower drop in moong.
Proper moisture should be maintained by providing irrigation to avoid yield losses in orchards, especially mango, litchi, pear and citrus fruits. Straw mulch can also be helpful to reduce the heat load on small and tender plants.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics