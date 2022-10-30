Ludhiana: GADVASU holds on-demand training on value addition to pork

The department of livestock products technology, under the aegis of directorate of extension education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), organised a three-day practical training programme on farmers’ demand on value addition to pork for the pig farmers as well as entrepreneurs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nitin Mehta, coordinator of the training programme, highlighted that the course content included hygienic slaughtering and dressing operations, development and packaging of various value-added products viz. pork pickle, sausages, nuggets among others.

The trainees were also briefed about meat quality standards and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines for hygienic pork production.

Yashpal Singh, HoD said the attendees participated in hands-on-training on various value-added pork products and were satisfied with the information disseminated to them during this training, while Extension Education director Parkash Singh Brar released a compendium on pork processing and value addition developed by the department faculty for this training programme.

Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice Chancellor applauded the efforts of the department in carrying out practical training programmes for farmers and highlighted that the acquired scientific knowledge on the processing of pork will help the trainees in getting assured income and certainty in marketing of pigs and its products.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}