Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: GADVASU holds ornamental fish festival

Ludhiana: GADVASU holds ornamental fish festival

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:42 AM IST



Students having a good time at the ornamental fish festival organised by GADVASU (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

College of Fisheries (COF), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), organised an ornamental fish festival on Monday.

The event was organised to spread the message of conserving ecosystem of aquatic resources for long term socio-economic benefits and it was inaugurated by Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor of GADVASU.

Fish products prepared by students and product stalls put up by entrepreneurs received an enthusiastic response from school children and those interested in ornamental fish.

Dr Meera D Ansal, dean, COF, said that to create awareness and promote consumption of fish among the people of Punjab, ready to eat and ready to cook fish products and fish protein supplement fast food were displayed and sold at the festival.

Dr Singh said it is crucial to celebrate such events so that importance of natural resources in food and livelihood security can be highlighted along with human responsibility towards conservation of these resources.

