Ludhiana | GADVASU interns to get 15k stipend: Gogi

However, the protesting GADVASU interns in Ludhiana said the strike would continue till the time the government issues the directions of increasing stipend in writing.
The PCMSA representatives extend support to GADVASU interns who have demanding rise in stipend in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 11:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The state government on Tuesday agreed to increase the stipend of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) interns to 15,000.

Sharing the information, AAP MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, through his official facebook page, after a meeting with cabinet ministers, including Punjab finance minister Harpal Cheema and animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, on Tuesday, said that the government has agreed to increase the stipend of GADVASU interns.

Students have been on chain hunger strike from June 12, demanding hike in stipend.

Gogi said the decision was taken following a meeting between the minister and a delegation of interns of GADVASU in Chandigarh.

However, the protesting students said the strike would continue till the time the government issues the directions in writing.

In the meantime, interns Shivam and Satnam Singh, both students who were on hunger strike, have ended their fast.

Shivam, who was on hunger strike for the past six days, was rushed to civil hospital on July 17 after his condition deteriorated, but he resumed hunger strike, and by July 18 evening, he, along with another intern Satnam who was on hunger strike for the past four days, was referred to DMC Hospital.

Earlier, during the day, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira also met the protesting students and extended support.

PCMS extends support

The Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS), earlier during the day, on Tuesday, extended its support to students interning with GADVASU.

Addressing the vets, D Akhil Sarin, state president, PCMSA, urged them to stay strong and keep fighting for their just cause.

He said, “The PCMSA stands firmly with the young interns in their struggle for genuine rights. They deserve a dignified stipend for the kind of appreciable services they are rendering.”

Charan Kamal, secretary PCMSA, Ludhiana, said, “The least the present government can do for their future generation of doctors is to give them a dignified stipend at par with the neighbouring states. The PCMSA supports the cause and extends full support to the interns.”

