Ludhiana | GADVASU marks National Technology Day

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), in collaboration with Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, department of science and technology, Government of India, celebrated the National Technology Day at Jalwana village under the“Setting up of Science Technology and Innovation Led SC Cluster at Ludhiana” project.

GK Singh was the chief guest and was joined by special guests PSCST, department of science and technology, Government of India joint director KS Bath.

Three lecture-cum-demonstrations were conducted in the programme. Suryendra Singh of KVK, Barnala, deliberated on agricultural technologies laying emphasis on integrated farming systems, optimum utilisation of nitrogen and water.

Assistant professor Arunbir Singh delivered a lecture-cum-demonstration on animal nutritional technologies viz urea molasses mineral block, bypass fat and mineral mixture, whereas Amandeep Singh addressed the participants regarding information and communication technologies developed by GADVASU for livestock farmers, with focus on GADVASU’s recent project, Pashu Palak Tele Advisory Kendra, wherein farmers can directly talk to university experts on numbers 62832-58834 and 62832-97919.

GK Singh said such events are instrumental in bringing optimal awareness to the farmers’ doorsteps. He emphasised the role of adoption of new technologies and skill development among rural youth.

Progressive farmer Nishan Singh, along with Jalwana sarpanch Gurpreet Singh, were felicitated during the programme.