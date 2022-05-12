Ludhiana | GADVASU-NRI student row: Student promoted to fourth year

The eight-month long standoff between NRI student and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) authorities ended following the intervention of the Veterinary Council of India.

“The student, who violated the norms and was not able to clear exams, has been promoted to the fourth year of Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry under graduate programme at GADVASU,” claimed the authorities during a press conference at circuit house on Thursday.

Sharing the information and relevant documents, student’s father NRI Jaswinder Singh Khosa said action has been initiated against the university employee. The student thanked GADVASU vice-chancellor for reviewing the matter.

Khosa said his son was rusticated on false allegations of leaking the examination papers.

The university authorities were not available for comments due to the visit of Kaushal Kishore, minister of state for housing and urban affairs.

The NRI student from Canada had levelled allegations of personal vendetta and partisan attitude against the authorities of the university.

However, during a press conference in March, vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh had rebutted the allegations.